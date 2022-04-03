Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe took his tally to 17 league goals for the campaign

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and provided three assists as Paris St-Germain kept their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over lowly Lorient.

Neymar stroked in the opener and PSG's fifth, both from Mbappe through-balls.

Mbappe coolly drilled home in the first half and took his tally to 17 for the season with a rasping finish, before laying off for Lionel Messi's goal.

Terem Moffi pulled a goal back in the second half, but the loss means Lorient stay a point above the drop zone.

France striker Mbappe could have had a hat-trick in a virtuoso display, but struck the foot of the post late on.

Earlier on Sunday, second-placed Marseille won 4-2 at Saint-Etienne, while former champions Monaco, who are sixth, edged a 2-1 victory at Metz.