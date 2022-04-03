Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1SevillaSevilla0

Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla: Pedri scores as hosts win to move up to second in La Liga

Peri scores for Barcelona
Pedri scored his second league goal of the season.

Pedri scored a brilliant second-half goal as Barcelona beat Sevilla to move up to second in La Liga and keep their title hopes alive.

After a goalless first half, the 19-year-old midfielder showed great composure on the edge of the box to thump a shot into the bottom corner.

Sevilla had a penalty shout in the first half when Anthony Martial's shot hit Ronald Araujo's arm.

But Barcelona were the better side as Gerard Pique also hit the post.

Defender Pique, though, was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off late on as he pulled back Jesus Corona, who looked set to run clear on goal.

But Barcelona held out to take a crucial three points and extend their unbeaten run to 14 games. They are now 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Sevilla had started the day in second place, but dropped to fourth, behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on goal difference, as their own 15-game run without defeat came to an end.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 4Araújo
  • 3PiquéBooked at 85mins
  • 18Alba
  • 21de JongSubstituted forPáezat 74'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 61mins
  • 16González
  • 7DembéléBooked at 82minsSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 90+1'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 81'minutes
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 27Carevic
  • 30Páez

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 78'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 23Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 4RekikSubstituted forMirat 82'minutes
  • 8Jordán
  • 6GudeljSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 78'minutes
  • 17LamelaSubstituted forJM Coronaat 67'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 10Rakitic
  • 5OcamposBooked at 88mins
  • 22MartialSubstituted forAugustinssonat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 9JM Corona
  • 11El-Haddadi
  • 12Mir
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 30Carmona
  • 31Díaz
  • 32Sánchez Velasco
  • 36Romero
  • 43Quintana Navarro
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
76,112

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Sevilla 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Sevilla 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jules Koundé.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafa Mir (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Jesús Corona (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Gavi is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Nico González replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  11. Booking

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Sevilla. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Jules Koundé is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Booking

    Jesús Corona (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Rafa Mir (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • BarcelonaBarcelona1SevillaSevilla0
  • Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao2ElcheElche1
  • Real BetisReal Betis4OsasunaOsasuna1
  • GranadaGranada2Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano2
  • ValenciaValencia0CádizCádiz0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid30216361263569
2Barcelona29169457292857
3Atl Madrid30176757372057
4Sevilla301512340202057
5Real Betis30165954361853
6Real Sociedad2913972929048
7Villarreal30129948291945
8Ath Bilbao30111183529644
9Valencia30101194243-141
10Osasuna30108123040-1038
11Celta Vigo3099123434036
12Espanyol2999113541-636
13Rayo Vallecano2996143136-533
14Getafe30711122833-532
15Elche3088143142-1132
16Granada30611133348-1529
17Cádiz30513122541-1628
18Mallorca3068162650-2426
19Levante30410163358-2522
20Alavés3057182452-2822
View full Spanish La Liga table

