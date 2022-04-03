Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey captain Jamie Dodd's goal was the 900th scored by Guernsey FC since they were founded in 2011

Guernsey FC lost for the fourth successive game as they went down 2-1 at home to Ashford Town.

The islanders got off to a tough start, conceding after just two minutes as Wayne Ridgley fired in from long-range.

Dan Brown, who had earlier missed a good chance, tapped in a rebound for a second after 32 minutes.

Guernsey improved after the break and Jamie Dodd got one back after 62 minutes when he reacted quickest to a blocked shot from Ross Allen.

But the Green Lions could not find a way through as they failed to win for a fifth game, leaving them 14th in Isthmian League South Central, four points behind their 12th-placed opponents.

The islanders are 13 points above the automatic relegation places, but just three ahead of third-from-bottom Tooting and Mitcham United who could be involved in an end-of-season relegation play-off.