Sam Surridge's only start for Nottingham Forest came against Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup in March

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Sam Surridge's recent run of a goal every 45 minutes proves the striker can be relied on to deliver when needed.

Surridge, 23, came off the bench to score in Saturday's win at Blackpool.

It was his third goal in five games, a run starting with Forest's FA Cup fifth round win over Huddersfield - the only game he has started in the past month.

"The chances he has been given so far he has really taken," said Cooper.

"Sam is on good form and he is committed to his profession, coming in on days off and doing extra. That sort of stuff doesn't go unnoticed with me and he is doing really well.

"The more opportunities he gets, I'm confident he will keep taking them."

Forest beat Cardiff City to sign Surridge from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day earlier this year.

The former England Under-21 international is yet to start a Championship game for Forest, but scored on his only start against Huddersfield in the cup.

"He hasn't come here to start on the bench but at the same time he has accepted that's how it's been," Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"What he has done is kept himself absolutely ready for when his minutes have come.

"The goals are the most important things for him, but his overall contribution has been excellent as well. The ways he has pressed without the ball, his running in behind and even assisting as well."

Analysis

David Jackson, BBC Radio Nottingham's matchday presenter

From the moment he arrived at Forest Sam Surridge has looked desperate to impress. A little too desperate at first, possibly. But once he'd won a penalty at Blackburn, it seemed like he relaxed a little, maybe satisfied that he was beginning to contribute in the way he wanted.

It's a contribution largely limited to cameo appearances from the bench. But when he's on the pitch, you know about it. He scored one - and had another harshly disallowed - in his only start for Forest so far and he's found the net expertly twice more after coming off the bench.

Of course he'll be wanting to start games. But with Keinan Davis impressing and Lewis Grabban returning form injury, Surridge's performances, whether from the bench or from the start, could prove to be a vital addition to helping the Reds secure a play-off place.