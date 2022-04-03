Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Harry McKirdy joined Swindon Town last summer having previously played for Port Vale

Swindon Town's Harry McKirdy has been fined £1,000 for comments he made on social media last month.

The 25-year-old forward criticised a decision to show him a 10th yellow card of the season - resulting in a two-game ban - on Instagram following his side's win at Bradford City on 5 March.

McKirdy admitted this his comments were "improper, insulting and bring the game into disrepute".

He is League Two side Swindon's top scorer this season with 18 goals.

The Robins are currently 10th in the table, two points off a play-off place with seven games left to play.