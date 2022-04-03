Last updated on .From the section Football

Kalvin Phillips' footwear caused a social media stir

Many people were left reeling by Kalvin Phillips' choice of footwear at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Paul Chuckle had the last laugh at the Papa John's Trophy final, Everton can't win for toffee, Bayern Munich called on their twelfth man, and sausage water is on the menu in Norway.

All that, and more, is among the weekend's top football tweets.

1. Kalvin Phillips laces up his boots again

Kalvin Phillips returned to the Leeds team at the weekend for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury in December.

The 26-year-old local lad laced up his boots to come on as a substitute in the second half, and his return will be a major boost for Leeds going into the final stretch of the season.

However, off the pitch there was a fair amount of attention given to his civilian attire at the match.

England team-mate Jack Grealish was particularly offended by the midfielder's footwear.

Meanwhile, we have a feeling that Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas may approve.

2. Better than the Super Bowl half-time show

Paul Chuckle and Tim Vine getting lively in the Papa John's Trophy final is why English cup competitions retain their charm.

There was a bit of 'to me, to you', as Rotherham twice came from behind to beat Sutton United 4-2 after extra time.

3. Brentford are going global

Meanwhile, the boys from Kurupt FM will have enjoyed watching Brentford put four past European champions Chelsea in an incredible Premier League win at Stamford Bridge.

4. Hollywood finish

Paul Mullin scored two stoppage-time goals, including this incredible chip, to send Wrexham to the FA Trophy final on Saturday - with Reds co-owner and Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds watching at the Racecourse Ground.

5. Liverpool back in the big time

Victory over second-placed Bristol City sealed the Women's Championship title for Liverpool on Sunday.

6. Everton can't win for toffee

Another defeat on Sunday continued Everton's worrying form and keeps them near the relegation places. The Toffees have lost seven matches out of 11 in all competitions since Frank Lampard was named manager.

7. Bhoys in a dinghy

Celtic beat Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday to take a big step towards the Scottish Premiership title, and team-mates Jota and Reo Hatate celebrated by putting something on ice.

8. Adjudicator, please

A win for Manchester City on Saturday moved them level on points with Manchester United in the Women's Super League and boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Can a 2-0 win ever be described in these terms, though?

9. Twelfth man in the stands

In the Bundesliga, stadiums returned to full capacity after two years of pandemic restrictions.

It was great to see scenes like these again.

10. Twelfth man on the pitch

Meanwhile, a mix-up with substitutions meant Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had 12 players on the pitch for 17 seconds during their match against Freiburg on Saturday.

Given that Bayern won 4-1, it probably didn't make much difference, but they could be in trouble with an overturn of the result a possibility.

11. Sausage. Water.

And finally, we bring you news that this is what they're serving up at Aspmyra Stadion, home of Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Make your own minds up.