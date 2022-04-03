Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jamie Paterson's unusual celebration came after Ben Cabango's goal made it 2-0 to Swansea

Jamie Paterson says his laptop-waving celebration during Swansea City's derby win at Cardiff City was the result of "pure adrenalin".

Swansea thrashed their neighbours 4-0 on Saturday to complete the first league double in the history of the fixture.

When celebrating Ben Cabango's goal, Paterson raised a laptop in the air.

"I'm not really sure why I do stuff like that but it always seems to be me," he said.

"When we ran over to the fans, we were leaning over the boarding and it fell a little bit.

"My arms went across and there was a geezer there with a laptop. I just grabbed it.

"I pulled all the wires out and held it up! I don't know where it went - I don't know if someone grabbed it from me.

"It's just pure adrenalin. When it went 2-0, I thought 'they aren't coming back from this'.

"With the fans and because it was Ben Cabango, who is Welsh, I just got really excited and lifted the laptop up.

"I have never seen someone hold a laptop in the air. So we made a lot of history on Saturday didn't we? The double and the laptop!"

Swansea's players tumbled forward as they celebrated Ben Cabango's first league goal of the season

Paterson claimed an assist for Michael Obafemi's opening goal at Cardiff, having been the star of the first derby of the season last October, which Russell Martin's team won 3-0.

The 30-year old has nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances since joining Swansea on a free transfer last August having been released by Bristol City.

Paterson has been a key figure under Martin despite having a spell in first-team exile midway through the season because he was unhappy with his contract situation.

His role in the two Cardiff wins will long be remembered because neither side had achieved a derby double in the 32 previous league campaigns in which they have been in the same division.

"We have gone down in history," Paterson said. "I didn't know about the double before I came here.

"Afterwards you realise how big it is. We'll play again next season - hopefully we can do the double double."

Paterson is contracted to Swansea for the 2022-23 campaign after the club triggered an extension in the initial one-year deal he signed last summer.

There were doubts over his Swansea future in January, when Queens Park Rangers failed with a succession of bids for Paterson's services as his contract dispute rumbled on.

But the Coventry-born player returned to the first-team fold in February and insists he has "always been happy" at Swansea.

"I think everyone knows the situation that happened," he said.

"That's football. Sometimes you have got to come back into the team and prove you still want to be here, and I think I have done that.

"The goal for me is to score and assist as many goals as I can until the end of the season and try to get as high up the table as we can.

"It already been one of my favourite seasons - in terms of stats as well - so if I can build on that and it helps the team, why wouldn't I be happy?"

After the euphoria over the Cardiff triumph, Swansea's players must refocus for a Championship trip to Millwall on Tuesday night.

Should Paterson score at the Den, all eyes will be on how he celebrates.

"I might start making it a thing to pick up something random," he said with a smile. "Or I might just pick someone up from the crowd and run off with them."