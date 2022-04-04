Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish officials prepare for VAR

Video Assistant Referee technology could be introduced in Scottish football before the end of the year.

If Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) clubs vote in favour of the system on 19 April, it could be implemented after the Qatar World Cup.

The resolution requires 75% of Premiership clubs, 75% of clubs in the Championship and 75% of League 1 and 2 clubs combined to vote in favour.

The cost to each top-flight club will be up to £100,000 per season.

While all 42 SPFL clubs will vote on the issue, only Premiership clubs would be asked to contribute to its implementation.

VAR training for referees has been carried out through the Scottish FA in order to familiarise officials with a system that has been used in international and Uefa club competition matches in Scotland.

"There will be a vote on 19 April on whether to introduce VAR to the Premiership," said a SPFL statement.

This scene could become familiar in the Scottish top flight before the end of the year

"If the resolution is passed, the target implementation date will be following the conclusion of the World Cup."

The tournament takes place in Doha between 21 November and 18 December.