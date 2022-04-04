Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Kyle Magennis made a fine start to the season for Hibs

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has had surgery on the knee he injured as he was preparing to return from a groin issue he picked up last September.

The 23-year-old had been due to return early this year from the groin injury.

Magennis, who has made just 19 starts for Hibs since joining in October 2020, posted an Instagram story from a hospital bed with his leg in a bandage.

"Gutted my season is over but surgery went well, back for pre season," wrote the former St Mirren player.

He scored four goals as Hibs made a strong start to the season before his injury coincided with the team's form dipping and manager Jack Ross being sacked.

Maloney, who has not had Magennis available for selection since he succeeded Ross, believes he has a lot to offer the club.

Speaking about the former Scotland Under-21 player on Friday, Maloney said: "I was really impressed with Kyle the days that I worked with him so no matter what happens, I'll wait as long as we need to.

"I think Kyle's a really good player. Mentally, he's so strong because he's had some really difficult times but he can rest assured I'll give him as much time as possible at this club."