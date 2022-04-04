Close menu

Manchester United: Former striker Wayne Rooney says club 'can't afford to fail again' in manager search

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino
Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are considered the realistic contenders for the Manchester United job

Manchester United "can't afford to fail again" when it comes to appointing their next permanent manager, says the club's former striker Wayne Rooney.

The 36-year-old believes Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino would prove a better fit than Ajax's Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

He also suggested Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo should leave the club at the end of the season.

"Pochettino has done it in the Premier League," said Derby County boss Rooney.

"He knows the league. If I'm choosing between those two, I'd go for Pochettino," he added, speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"He would need time and given time he would do well."

Ex-Tottenham manager Pochettino and Ten Hag, who led Dutch champions Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, are among the favourites to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the 20-time English champions.

"There hasn't been a settled manager there since Alex Ferguson. The new manager needs time," Rooney said.

"It didn't work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it hasn't worked with the new manager who has come in.

"Pochettino is a top manager and he knows how to work with top-class players and young players. They need to get that blend right because they can't afford to fail again."

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney officially retired as a player in January 2021 when he was appointed manager of Championship side Derby County on a two-and-a-half-year contract

England's record scorer Rooney, who netted 253 goals in 559 games between 2004 and 2017 for United, won the Premier League five times, the Champions League, the Europa League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and three League Cups during 13 years at Old Trafford.

But the club is set to go five years without a trophy, after losing to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in March.

They are seventh in the Premier League and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the battle to secure Champions League football next season.

Rooney described United's 2021-22 campaign - in which Rangnick replaced the sacked Solskjaer in November - as a "strange season".

"I have been [to watch Manchester United] a few times and it looks like a team of individuals," Rooney said.

"They would want the season to stop now and forget about qualifying for the Champions league. They are not going to compete next season in the Champions League.

"They have to rebuild and put themselves in a place, in three years time, where they can challenge again for the Premier League."

The future of France midfielder Pogba, who re-signed for £89m in 2016, remains uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last August on a two-year contract.

"It would be better for Paul Pogba to move on," Rooney said.

"He hasn't had the impact he would have liked. He's looked a completely different player for France. It hasn't quite worked at Manchester United. There are few players they need to let go.

"Ronaldo has scored important goals but looking to the future of the club you have to go with younger, hungry players. Cristiano is getting on a bit, that is football. He is a goal threat but in the rest of the game they need more."

Captain Harry Maguire has received criticism for his club performances this season - however Rooney thinks the centre-back can still be "a big part" of the club's future.

"I like Harry," Rooney said. "He hasn't been on his best form like a lot of players but for England he looks like a world-class centre-back. If he can get his confidence back he can be a big part of [the rebuild].

"They have good young players. I think Jesse Lingard should be playing, he brings energy and quality. They just have to get them confident, get them believing."

  • Comment posted by coen, today at 00:17

    JS72, rooney not a bad appointment? you see this is why MU is in such trouble. not just the board, who just do not really have their priorities right, but the fans and board who just psit out non-sense.

  • Comment posted by e-two, today at 00:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Boom123, today at 00:13

    The "he's done it in the PL" in the PL statement falls flat. You have two examples in Klopp and Pep who hadn't 'done it' in the PL bossing the league.

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 00:12

    small club. chelsea 10x bigger than this club

  • Comment posted by iplayer , today at 00:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 00:10

    I do find it amazing how Man U have spent so much but have almost nothing to show for it in the last 6/7 years

    All that hard work in the past and success for so many years and they are not even close to being title contenders

    Fan or not Man U should not be where they are now fighting for a place in the European conference league, which maybe the only viable route to a cup atm

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 00:08

    Rooney wouldn’t be a bad appointment I don’t think he’d take any nonsense from the players and he would bring some character to the dressing room. Wouldn’t imagine Bruno would be around for long.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 00:18

      coen replied:
      Rooney a good appointment? what are you talking about.. no idea about football let alone managing it

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:08

    It is true that Man Utd can't afford to fail again in their manager search, but the world knows that they will fail again anyway.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 00:05

    Rooney has shown that he is really well qualified to comment on managerial discussions given what he has done at Derby. Oh...wait

    • Reply posted by shadow warrior, today at 00:11

      shadow warrior replied:
      Do you have any idea what’s been happening at derby

      If not for the points deduction derby would be safe and they have a very thin squad

  • Comment posted by Your Display Name, today at 00:04

    Words of wisdom from Rooney.

    That he read from a cereal packet this morning while eating his Rice Krispies.

    • Reply posted by Your Display Name, today at 00:05

      Your Display Name replied:
      Rooney for Man Utd manager and the good times will return.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 00:04

    Who can argue with the spouse of Wagatha?!

    • Reply posted by The Arkles, today at 00:10

      The Arkles replied:
      Wagatha wont have seen the interview, she'll be very busy choosing what to wear at Ladies Day at Aintree races.

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 00:04

    Sensible comments, I think he is right with the team of individuals and champions league ones.

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 00:01

    Man United try to convince people that the club has a winning mentality with it’s DNA steeped in tradition - when in fact it’s just turned into a cash cow for a bunch of greedy Americans - and even better it’s a cash cow they can’t kill no matter how badly they run the club or treat it’s fans, so they are going to hold on to it forever.

    • Reply posted by The Arkles, today at 00:07

      The Arkles replied:
      DNA is something thats been in a place since the beginning, there was no such DNA from the day Busby retired until the day Ferguson won his first league title, it was Fergie who had the winning DNA and it retired with him.
      They are wasting their time looking for another Fergie, he was a one off.

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 00:01

    I think Wayne has enough on his plate to worry about Man U

  • Comment posted by Joe hudds, today at 00:00

    Rooney would be the best appointment. What have the other two won ever as players or managers? Rooney has the respect of the players.

    • Reply posted by onion bag, today at 00:09

      onion bag replied:
      So , a player who has won trophies makes a good manager ? OK , good reasoning there .

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:00

    Should he even be commentating on the situation? Not really his place, regardless of how long he spent there, he’s manager of another club and it’s nothing to do with him.

  • Comment posted by Wake, at 23:59 4 Apr

    United need someone like Zidane. He has done it all as a player and proven himself a successful manager. Also has the mental strength to deal with any Prima Donnas.

  • Comment posted by DR1, at 23:59 4 Apr

    For Christs sake BBC please stop with endless Man Utd articles and HYS's which just say the same thing/nothing

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:05

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      As long as people like you continue to click and post comments they will keep them coming.
      It starts with you.

  • Comment posted by barrymanulow, at 23:58 4 Apr

    I am telling you now, Man Utd are back in the hunt for top four. Arsenal have bottled it as usual, and Spurs are Spurs. Ronaldo will see United into 4th spot. Just remember who predicted this, the great barrymanulow.

    • Reply posted by onion bag, today at 00:12

      onion bag replied:
      I will certainly remember who makes cr**p predictions . Man UTD could get top 4 if they played as a team but that doesn't look like happening anytime soon .

  • Comment posted by JackMcMac, at 23:57 4 Apr

    5 years no trophies. 10 years no title. I suppose Neville, Keane and the other pundits will stop saying that Kane should go there to win trophies now? Perhaps even take Sancho for a round of golf and tell him he needs to go to City if he ever wants to have a medal.

