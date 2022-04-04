Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are edging closer to landing on-loan United States centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently in the summer despite solid interest in the 24-year-old from Burnley, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with talks ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur over a £6m option to buy that could rise to £10m with future add-ons. (Daily Record) external-link

Austrian goalkeeper Martin Fraisl, who has been linked with Rangers, admits he is lining up his next move with no talks taking place with Schalke 04 about an extension to the 28-year-old's contract, which ends this summer. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic and Rangers are keeping a close watch on Dundee centre-half Luke Graham, with the 18-year-old who has yet to feature as a first-team regular spending this week on trial with Sheffield United. (The Courier) external-link

Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney fears his season could be over because the knee injury the Arsenal 24-year-old picked up on international duty will likely require surgery. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ianis Hagi's father, Gheorghe, has revealed that his son is targeting a return to action for the Europa League final on 18 May should Rangers get there after the 23-year-old midfielder looked likely to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery in January. (Sport Arena) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has posted a video to his 350,000 Instagram followers of him showing off his keepy-uppy skills as he kicked the ball for the first time since undergoing knee surgery. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

St Johnstone left-back Tony Gallacher's season is over after a leg break was confirmed following Saturday's win over Livingston. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says Calvin Ramsay's injury is nothing to worry about after the full-back took a knock to the head against Dundee. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers and Celtic B teams are set to continue to play in the Lowland League for a second year following a vote by clubs. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

The Highland League runners-up will join the champions in next season's Scottish League Cup after the Scottish Professional Football League decided they would fill the extra group stage space created by the country having one more team in European competition. (Press & Journal) external-link

Airdrieonians have handed out lifetime bans to three supporters following ugly disturbances after their recent Scottish League One meeting with Cove Rangers - and have also barred one other individual for online homophobic abuse. (The National) external-link

Partick Thistle have made a special presentation to central defender Demi Falconer after the 24-year-old completed a 100th successive game for their women's side, playing every minute of each match. (The Herald) external-link