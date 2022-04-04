Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Tierney opened the scoring for Scotland against Poland in the 1-1 friendly draw at Hampden

Manager Mikel Arteta says the knee injury that kept Scotland defender Kieran Tierney out of Arsenal's game at Crystal Palace is "not looking good".

The left-back, 24, played 90 minutes of both his country's friendlies last week, scoring against Poland.

But Arteta told Sky Sports: "He came back from international duty and felt something wrong in his knee.

"There is some damage there. We will hopefully know more on Tuesday but it's not looking good."

Scotland are expected to face Ukraine in their delayed World Cup play-off semi-final in early June.

Ukraine's visit to Hampden Park, originally set for last week, was postponed because of Russia's invasion of the country.

Scotland will face Wales in a one-off game to reach the World Cup in Qatar if they defeat Ukraine.

Tierney is a fixture in Steve Clarke's side, usually playing on the left side of a back three with captain Andy Robertson of Liverpool at left wing-back.

Nuno Tavares started at Selhurst Park in place of the former Celtic player - who has played in 25 games for his club this season - but the Portuguese defender was withdrawn at half-time after being at fault for Palace's second goal.