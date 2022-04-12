Portsmouth v Rotherham United

PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|40
|26
|8
|6
|73
|36
|37
|86
|2
|MK Dons
|42
|24
|11
|7
|69
|40
|29
|83
|3
|Rotherham
|40
|24
|8
|8
|64
|26
|38
|80
|4
|Plymouth
|42
|23
|9
|10
|67
|40
|27
|78
|5
|Sheff Wed
|41
|20
|13
|8
|67
|44
|23
|73
|6
|Sunderland
|41
|21
|10
|10
|69
|49
|20
|73
|7
|Wycombe
|42
|20
|13
|9
|69
|49
|20
|73
|8
|Oxford Utd
|42
|20
|9
|13
|76
|54
|22
|69
|9
|Ipswich
|42
|17
|14
|11
|60
|42
|18
|65
|10
|Bolton
|42
|17
|10
|15
|63
|52
|11
|61
|11
|Portsmouth
|40
|16
|12
|12
|54
|41
|13
|60
|12
|Cheltenham
|42
|13
|15
|14
|61
|71
|-10
|54
|13
|Cambridge
|42
|14
|12
|16
|51
|64
|-13
|54
|14
|Accrington
|42
|15
|9
|18
|54
|73
|-19
|54
|15
|Charlton
|42
|15
|8
|19
|49
|52
|-3
|53
|16
|Shrewsbury
|42
|12
|13
|17
|42
|40
|2
|49
|17
|Burton
|41
|13
|9
|19
|48
|63
|-15
|48
|18
|Lincoln City
|42
|12
|10
|20
|47
|57
|-10
|46
|19
|Fleetwood
|41
|8
|14
|19
|55
|71
|-16
|38
|20
|Morecambe
|42
|9
|11
|22
|53
|82
|-29
|38
|21
|Gillingham
|42
|8
|14
|20
|32
|62
|-30
|38
|22
|Wimbledon
|42
|6
|17
|19
|43
|66
|-23
|35
|23
|Doncaster
|42
|9
|6
|27
|30
|76
|-46
|33
|24
|Crewe
|42
|6
|7
|29
|32
|78
|-46
|25
