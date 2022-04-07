Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales boss Gemma Grainger wants improvement against France

Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v France Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 8 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and the BBC Sport website, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Gemma Grainger says her Wales side need to improve on their performance in Guingamp to get a positive result against France in Llanelli on Friday.

France top World Cup qualifying Group I with a 100% record and were too strong for Wales, as Kadidiatou Diani and Selma Bacha goals earned them a 2-0 win in the reverse qualifier in November.

France are ranked third in the world.

"We are focused on building on that performance, these are the games that really do excite us," Grainger said.

Wales gave a good account of themselves against France, but could not get back into a close contest after Kayleigh Green's 69th-minute red card, despite Jess Fishlock rattling the upright with the score at 1-0.

"In the reverse game in November maybe we were unlucky, we were a width of a post away from equalising when we were down to 10 players," Grainger said.

"We know Friday will be different, France are the third best team in the world and we fully respect them.

"We are excited to see our fans again. France are a very tough test for us.

"It would mean a lot if we can get a result, but the number one thing for us is the performance.

"We're very focused on what we want to do."

Realistically, Wales are now playing for second in Group I as they target a play-off berth and a possible first major finals appearance.

Grainger's side are currently where they want to be, in that runners-up spot, albeit with a five-point deficit to France.

Wales have 13 points from six games, losing 2-0 to France and holding Slovenia - who are two points behind them - to a 1-1 draw away from home, with Slovenia dropping points by drawing with Greece.

Wales know their fate is in their own hands, with three wins out of four in their final qualifiers - against Kazakhstan, Greece and Slovenia - enough to ensure they reach the play-offs.

Helen Ward is excited at the prospect of making her 100th international appearance

TEAM NEWS

Wales are only without long-term absentees Hannah Cain and Esther Morgan for the qualifiers with France and Kazakhstan.

Leicester City midfielder Cain is recovering after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in November, but has been with Wales for their training camp.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Morgan suffered an injury on loan at Leicester and has returned to Spurs for treatment.

Reading's Rachel Rowe is available for Wales after missing games in this campaign through injury, meaning Wales' key personnel are all fit and available.

The international break is likely to be notable for two new Wales centurions, with top scorer Helen Ward (99 caps) and forward Natasha Harding (98 caps) both close to become the seventh and eighth players to represent Wales 100 times.

Wales captain Sophie Ingle, one of Wales' six centurions, is hoping to welcome her teammates into the club over this international window.

"A lot of us have been here 10-years plus and we are like family," she said. "They are both great players and great people, and we are really excited they are going to hopefully get that big 100 on this camp.

"Helen has been so committed and we can't credit her enough. We just love her. To have two beautiful children and to push herself to come back and be here with the squad, it shows her character.

"I know she's been waiting a long time for it and we are looking forward to it."

MOST RECENT MEETING

France 2-0 Wales (30 November, 2021)