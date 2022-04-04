Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers and Celtic colts play one another again next Tuesday

Celtic and Rangers B teams will continue for a second season in the Scottish Lowland League after member clubs voted 11-4 in favour.

Celtic's colt side sit second behind leaders Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, with their Old Firm rivals three points behind with a game in hand.

But the two "guest clubs" are not permitted to win promotion to the Scottish Professional Football League.

The Scottish Lowland Football League deems the experiment a success.

"While conscious it is, understandably, a divisive and emotive subject, the overriding feeling is their presence has been of benefit in a commercial sense, while there are promising early indications of young, emerging Scottish talents benefitting from early exposure to senior football in a competitive environment," it stated.

Celtic B, who are 16 points behind Bonnyrigg, host their city rivals at Celtic Park next Tuesday evening.