The IFA ruled that Crowe hadn't served a three-man ban which he picked up while playing for the club's reserves

Glentoran intend to seek the right to arbitration following their expulsion from the Irish Cup for fielding an ineligible player, BBC Sport understands.

The east Belfast team had until Tuesday to formally decide whether or not to continue with their case, after Friday's Irish FA decision to dismiss the club's recent appeal.

They have to inform the governing body in writing before arbitration through an independent body can begin.

Glentoran were thrown out of the competition for playing Joe Crowe in their Irish Cup quarter-final victory over Newry City on 5 March.

Newry City were subsequently reinstated to the competition and were set to face Ballymena United in the last four.

The game was originally due to be played last weekend before being rescheduled to take place at Mourneview Park on 13 April.

Given the time required for the arbitration process, it seems highly unlikely that the semi-final will be played next week.

The Irish Cup final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 7 May.