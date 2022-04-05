Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls top scorer Sol Solomon scored for the third successive game for the island side

Jersey Bulls drew 2-2 with promotion-chasing Beckenham Town at Springfield.

Beckenham took a fifth-minute lead when Freddie Nyhus slotted home a cross.

Jersey's top-scorer Sol Solomon levelled with a 23rd-minute penalty after a foul on Jake Prince as an entertaining half ended 1-1.

Tunde Aderonmu's close-range finish seven minutes after the restart put Beckenham ahead, but Lorne Bickley headed in a Solomon free-kick to seal a point in a hard-fought second period.

The draw meant Jersey failed to win for the sixth time in seven games and ended any outside hope Gary Freeman's side had of winning the Combined Counties League Premier Division South title.

The Bulls drop to fifth in the table after Badshot Lea beat Guildford City to go above them.

The islanders are 11 points off second-placed Beckenham who are five points behind leaders Walton and Hersham with three games in hand.