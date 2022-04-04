Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jonna Andersson has made 130 appearances for Chelsea

Chelsea defender Jonna Andersson will leave the club at the end of the season to join Swedish team Hammarby IF.

Andersson joined Chelsea midway through the 2017/18 season.

Since then she has won three Women's Super League titles, two FA Cups, two Continental League Cups and the Community Shield.

"Jonna has been an unbelievable professional during her time with us," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told the club website.

Hayes added: "[She has been] instrumental in our success. Her level of commitment to this team has been unreal.

"I've no doubt she'll continue to better herself right to the end of the season and we'll be sure to give her the send-off she deserves."

Chelsea are still in the running to win the WSL and FA Cup in the current campaign and the Sweden international added she was completely focused on helping the club secure silverware.

"I'm so excited for the last weeks and last games with Chelsea," the 29-year-old said. "We have two titles to fight for and I want to end this season on top. I want to end it with two more titles.

"I'm looking forward to the last games and that's where my focus is at."