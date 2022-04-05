Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having surgery on the thigh he injured on duty with Colombia.

Rangers expect the 25-year-old to return to training during pre-season.

The forward has scored 18 goals this season and his absence is a significant blow to the Ibrox club.

Rangers face a fight to retain the Scottish Premiership title, meet Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and are in the last eight of the Europa League.

They play Portuguese side Braga in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday, with the return leg in Glasgow next week.

Rangers trail Celtic by six points in the league and meet their Old Firm rivals at Hampden on 17 April in the last four the Scottish Cup.

Morelos joined the Ibrox club from HJK Helsinki for an undisclosed fee in 2017 and has scored 67 goals in 125 league appearances.

More to follow.