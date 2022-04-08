Scottish Premiership things to watch

It's the final weekend before the final weekend as the Scottish Premiership reaches the stage where it splits into two sections of six for the concluding five games.

And it could hardly be more exciting and open, with seven clubs still in with a shout of joining Celtic, Rangers and Heart of Midlothian in the top half.

Meanwhile, leaders Celtic will look to consolidate the six-point gap at the top established by their win over reigning champions Rangers - and there are Dundee and Edinburgh derbies to add spice to the mix as well.

Here's what to look out for this weekend...

Can Celtic turn title screw?

With Sunday's 2-1 Old Firm derby victory at Ibrox, Celtic have completed a post-winter break turnaround that has transformed a six-point deficit at New Year into a six-point lead over their city rivals.

Chances are that will become nine, with a superior goal difference adding to their advantage, by the time Rangers travel to face St Mirren at high noon on Sunday.

Second-bottom St Johnstone head for Celtic Park seeking for a third consecutive win as Callum Davidson's side look to continue their late relegation rescue act, but they face hosts who themselves are unbeaten in 32 domestic fixtures and have not lost to another Scottish side at home since January 2021.

Rangers suffered a second straight defeat in Braga

A routine win for Ange Postecoglou's leaders will load more pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst's reigning champions as they return from Thursday's stamina-sapping 1-0 Europa League quarter-final first leg defeat by Sporting Braga.

A Saints shock would pile more misery on a third-bottom St Mirren side who by Sunday might have seen their top-six hopes dashed by results elsewhere as well as reducing the present, six-point gap at the bottom between the Perth and Paisley sides.

D-day in Dundee derby

The most significant Tayside derby since Dundee United were relegated after a defeat by the rivals across Tannadice Street in May 2016 will have implications at both ends of the table.

Win and bottom side Dundee will, unless that shock happens at Celtic Park, move to within three points of St Johnstone and possibly deny United a place in the top six.

Lose or draw and United are assured of finishing in the top half, leaving their neighbours in an almost impossible position at the foot of the table.

Although United have gone three home games without a win, history is in their favour, having not lost to Dundee in 11 meetings at Tannadice since August 2004.

Who can grab top-six horn?

In truth, fourth-top United are all but home and dry. Even if Tam Courts' side lose, it would need Hibernian and Ross County to win - and there to be a winner in the Livingston v Motherwell game - along with a goal difference swing, to deny them a top-six place.

The permutations for the other six hopefuls are almost endless and you can find those by clicking here.

The simple answer for County, hosts Aberdeen, Livingston and St Mirren is that all need to win to have any hope of rising out of the bottom six. Even then, they will still be dependent on results elsewhere.

For most of the seven sides separated by only four points, the problem is their inability to cope with the pressure of putting a winning run together.

Aberdeen have won once in 12 outings, St Mirren once in eight, United and Motherwell once in seven, Hibs once in six, while Livingston have lost three in succession.

County are the exception to the rule, having lost just once in five games, but Malky Mackay's side need to improve on this season's two 1-1 draws with the Dons if they are to complete a late run from relegation candidates to contenders for European football.

Fifth-top Well at least won last time out, sending St Mirren to a third straight defeat, but their place in the top six is particularly precarious. A draw would be enough for Graham Alexander's side, but lose and hosts Livingston will go above them - and their worse goal difference than the other three teams directly below could also come into play.

Pressure mounts on Hibs

Hibs too lie on the precipice and, although Shaun Maloney's side could yet remain sixth if they lose and results elsewhere go their way, they travel across Edinburgh to face Hearts realising that a draw at the very least is likely to be needed.

Losing out - and at the hands of their city rivals - would not go down well at Easter Road, especially given it is a dress-rehearsal for their Scottish Cup semi-final.

Robbie Neilson's hosts are currently cruising in third spot, are on a six-game unbeaten run and will be confident of improving on two 0-0 derby draws this season.

A top-six finish would have been the very least the Hibs board would have expected - and demanded - when former Belgium assistant Maloney was appointed with their side sitting seventh in December, so the pressure is all on the visitors and their manager.