Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2 at the Nou Camp and 8-3 on aggregate in the quarter-final

Barcelona could break the record attendance for a women's game for the second time in a month after selling out their Champions League semi-final first leg against Wolfsburg.

Barca say the home leg on 22 April has sold out in "just over 24 hours".

A crowd of 91,553 attended the quarter-final second leg against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on 30 March, breaking a 23-year record.

The Spanish side are defending a title they won for the first time in 2021.

Two-time winners Wolfsburg have beaten English sides Chelsea and Arsenal on their way to the last four and the victor of the two-legged semi-final will face Lyon or Paris St-Germain in the final in Turin on 21 May.

Barcelona made 50,000 free tickets available to club members on Monday and opened the rest up for general sale on Tuesday.

The club said some tickets have been held back for "certain groups" to meet Uefa regulations but anticipates more being available before the match at the 99,354 capacity stadium.