Joe Gormley netted a double at Shamrock Park

Joe Gormley scores twice as Cliftonville move one point behind Irish Premiership leaders Linfield with a 2-0 victory over Portadown.

Gormley headed home on 30 minutes to give Paddy McLaughlin's men the lead.

He doubled his and Cliftonville's tally on 73 minutes with a thumping finish into the top corner at Shamrock Park.

Cliftonville are one point behind Linfield with six games remaining, while Portadown remain in the relegation play-off position.

The Solitude side came into Tuesday's game looking to get over their Irish Cup exit to rivals Crusaders and narrow the the gap to leaders Linfield to one point. At the other end of the table, Portadown were looking to add to their good recent form with 10 points taken from the last available 12.

It was Paul O'Neill who had the first chance of the game in the 14th minute. The striker received the ball from Daniel Kearns inside the box with only Jethren Barr to beat but his near-post shot lacked the sufficient power to test the South African stopper.

Portadown had a big chance to take the lead in the 23rd minute when a Colin Coates misplaced header fell into Adam Salley's path, but his first-time volley was off target. At the other end of the pitch, Greg Hall showed great awareness to clear O'Neill's volley off the line.

The first goal of the game came on 30 minutes when Jonny Addis played a diagonal pass into the path of Gormley, who looped his header over the backtracking Barr to give the Reds the lead.

The second half was a quiet affair. Cliftonville did have chances through Levi Ives and O'Neill but nothing that troubled the Portadown goal. Gormley came closest to extending the Reds' lead with a volley over the bar from a cross by Kearns from the right wing and Cliftonville had a shout for a penalty on the 63rd minute when Colin Coates headed off Paddy McNally's hand but referee Ross Dunlop was unmoved.

Then, in the 73rd minute, Ryan Curran flicked a ball into the path of O'Neill, who showed great awareness to pick out Gormley in the box, who unleashed a first-time effort into the top corner to double Cliftonville's lead and wrap up the three points.