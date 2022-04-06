Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The Scottish FA has hit back at criticism from members of the Scotland women's squad who complained that the national association "can do better" over ticket sales.

Tweets from several star players claimed only "a fraction" of Hampden's 52,000 seats had been made available for Tuesday's game against Spain.

But the SFA insist the sales system is the same for men's home matches.

It says its staff have been left "hugely disappointed by the post".

In a statement, the SFA also pointed out it had "allocated the biggest marketing spend for a Scotland women's national team game," and says it hopes the players can "refocus and inspire the nation against Spain".

Scotland sit second in World Cup qualifying Group B prior to the visit by runaway leaders Spain, who thrashed Pedro Martinez Losa's side 8-0 in the reverse fixture.

The SFA says "negative headlines and ill-informed sharing" could have been avoided had the players approached it for answers.

"The timing was especially disappointing given the posts were published midway through the Scotland Women's Under-19 team's Uefa Euro round two victory against Kazakhstan in Edinburgh," it says.

"That this match was streamed live, with dedicated production and commentary, should reinforce the Scottish FA's commitment to women's football at all levels."

Prominent players including Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert, Manchester City winger Caroline Weir and Aston Villa centre-half Rachel Corsie were among those who used the social media post to suggest that the SFA had not capitalised on "record attendances at recent women's football matches".

In response, the SFA states: "The ticketing sales process used at Hampden Park is identical to most across Scottish football, with tickets sold in blocks, in line with ongoing demand.

"This procedure is long-established for all events within our stadium - including the recent men's friendly against Poland - to optimise the atmosphere for each event.

"The Scottish FA was therefore surprised by the flurry of identical social media posts last night from members of the Scotland women's national team under the misapprehension that insufficient tickets are being sold.

"Every seat in Hampden Park will be made available should the demand require it."

The SFA adds that it had also "already gifted 2000 to local clubs to help cheer on the team".