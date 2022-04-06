Cymru Premier round-up

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 8 April

Championship Conference

Flint Town United v Bala Town; 19:45 BST: Victory at the Essity Stadium would see Bala move back up to second in the table and the Lakesiders have won all five previous meetings between the two in the Cymru Premier. Flint dropped down to sixth after their 4-0 loss to Caernarfon Town in midweek.

Saturday, 9 April

Championship Conference

Newtown v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Both sides enjoyed good wins in midweek, which in Newtown's case saw the move up to second. Chris Hughes' side have won their previous three games against Caernarfon this season.

Penybont v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: A dress rehearsal ahead of May's Welsh Cup final, the sides played out an exciting 3-3 at Park Hall in March which was enough for Saints to clinch the title. Penybont have lost their last three games.

Play-Off Conference

Barry Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: A proverbial six-pointer with only goal difference currently separating 10th placed Nomads and Barry in 11th spot.

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 BST: Aber are three points behind seventh placed Cardiff Met after Tuesday's win at Haverfordwest.

Cefn Druids v Haverfordwest County: 14:30 BST: Haverfordwest were 6-1 winners when the sides met at Bridge Meadow last month although County are looking to bounce back after defeat in their last two games.

Cefn Druids 0-3 Connah's Quay Nomads: Aeron Edwards scored twice in each half to keep Nomads out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Byron Harrison also scored against already relegated Druids.

Haverfordwest County 0-1 Aberystwyth Town: Louis Bradford struck home from Jamie Veale's lomng range free-kick with 10 minutes remaining to give Aber a priceless win.