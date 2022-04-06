Close menu

Sean Dyche inspires vital Burnley victory by highlighting Everton's poor away record

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on 2022-04-06

Sean Dyche shakes hands with Frank Lampard
Sean Dyche's side are now only one point behind Frank Lampard's Everton

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said he reminded his team of Everton's poor away form at half-time to inspire a 3-2 win over Frank Lampard's side.

Everton have taken just six points from 45 away from Goodison Park this season.

Maxwel Cornet's winner five minutes from time left third-bottom Burnley one point behind their relegation rivals in the table.

"I said at half-time 'I'm not sure these know how to win a game lads, away from home particularly'," he explained.

"I said we have to play on that."

Everton led 2-1 at the break as Richarlison scored twice from the penalty spot to cancel out a Nathan Collins opener for Burnley.

But following his team talk, Dyche's side equalised through Jay Rodriguez, before Cornet capitalised on mistakes from Jordan Pickford and Ben Godfrey in the build-up to score the winner.

It was only Burnley's fourth league win of the season, but they are just one place behind Everton, who have not earned a point on their travels since 16 December at Chelsea - and last won away at Brighton in August.

"The mentality is hard - I've been down there [in the relegation fight], I know what it's like. Every season there have been tough patches," added Dyche.

Dyche praises Burnley 'mentality'

'It wasn't a game to lose for us' - Lampard

Asked about his team's poor away form, Lampard, who was appointed in January, said: "I think all the teams around us in the table have similar issues, whether it's home or away.

"You don't win enough football matches. Burnley have been the same. So that's just a reality of where we are - and the way we get out of it is by working.

"Everything's challenging, no matter this result. The challenge is to stay in the league, we've got nine games to do it, 27 points. We lost points that we should have gained because it wasn't a game to lose for us."

Lampard said he was "disappointed by the mistakes" which led to Burnley's goals. In addition to the winner, Collins was unmarked to meet a corner for the home side's opener.

"The effort is there and the belief will always be tested," he added. "We were in a position here to go and win - or not lose for sure. And then you lose, of course it's a test of belief for everybody.

"That's my job to have to bring that back. We've got a game on Saturday morning [against Manchester United], but at the same time the effort is there. You could see the players' disappointment at the end.

"We've been under understanding now of the pressure that's on it. We can't pretend this didn't happen and we have to use it as a positive, which means being on edge 'til Saturday, a good edge. We have to be ready."

Lampard frustrated by Everton 'mistakes'
31 comments

  • Comment posted by Manners, today at 00:59

    They're done.

  • Comment posted by Aero to Zero, today at 00:59

    I've tried hard to back Everton, no way are they going down.. I've been to a few home games this season and seen The Good,The Bad and The Ugly.. Everton will be very lucky if they don't go down this season.. This match was the make or break.. Burnley wanted it more.. fair play Burnley, well done..
    Everton showed promise at time's.. probably beat Manchester United I expect.. that's football..

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 00:58

    9 games left for Everton. Will the board gamble and change the manager at this late stage?

    • Reply posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 01:04

      Aguarooooooooooo replied:
      I reckon they will do a deal with Big Sam this week and then lob Funtime Frankie after the manyoo game.

  • Comment posted by jay1989, today at 00:55

    'Pereira OUT, Lampard IN' was the graffiti sprayed on a wall outside the Goodison.

    Everton fans protested against Vitor Pereira (who won league titles in Portgual, Greece and China) and wanted Lampard instead (who failed at Derby and Chelsea).

    Everton fans have no one to blame but themselves. AND THAT'S A FACT! 🤫

    • Reply posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 00:59

      Aguarooooooooooo replied:
      They'll have plenty of time to think about that while they're getting thrashed away at Millwall next season 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 00:54

    Everton have had more red cards (4) than wins in the Premier League since September (3) 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 00:49

    Andros Townsend is The Ev's leading goalscorer in all competitions and he hasn't scored since October 2021.

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    UP DA DOFFIES!!!

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 00:45

    The Ev under Frankie have lost the same amount of games (6) that Liverpool have lost in the last three seasons combined. He's accomplished that in 8 games whereas it took Liverpool 106. He took Derby from 5th to 5th with a load of loan players and left Chelsea mid-table after a short tenure.
    Can someone explain to me how the hell he has a job in management?! The Ev should have got behind Rafa

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:25

    Everton last won away back in August? Wow, that is something for Everton fans to chew on.

  • Comment posted by claretandblueblood, today at 00:24

    You're going down with the Norwich (Everton) Down with the Norwich........

    • Reply posted by PerthCityzen, today at 00:26

      PerthCityzen replied:
      🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Long time Blue, today at 00:22

    Everton, simple question. Who would you have appointed? Wayne didn't want to know. Moyes looked elsewhere. Big Sam, there is no future bring him in just to say up. Oh and then have a poll to get rid of him. Amazing Everton just amazing.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:20

    "Burnley boss Sean Dyche said he reminded his team of Everton's poor away form at half-time to inspire a 3-2 win over Frank Lampard's side."

    Surely that will go down as one of the greatest half time talks, ever.

  • Comment posted by drgaryg, today at 00:12

    Although they are a proud club, the mistakes made by Everton - the endless cascade of managers with different ideas; the diabolical recruitment; allowing awful appointment Benitez to sell Digne days before being sacked; signing El Ghazi and Patterson for no real purpose; keeping L1 standard players like Kenny & Holgate etc etc can only end one way. With trips to Rotherham next year...

    • Reply posted by Mike Cowking, today at 00:28

      Mike Cowking replied:
      You're right - can't wait for Rotherham away!

  • Comment posted by BuckFiden, today at 00:04

    Sean Dyche at half time " Lads, its only toffees, chew them hard and they will melt".

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:22

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Or,

      "Lads, its only toffees, seriously if we can't beat them, then what are we even doing being in this league?"

  • Comment posted by Gene Flackman, today at 00:02

    Sean Dyche has done more in management than Lampard, but doesn't ever seem to be considered for next level appointments. For me, Dyche at Burnley and Howe (Bournemouth) show lots of promise, managing teams with little resources and keeping them in a league that at the time of their tenure, really is/was miles ahead of them.
    How on earth has Lampard managed both Chelsea and Everton with his CV???

    • Reply posted by wesap12345, today at 00:30

      wesap12345 replied:
      Lampard got both the Everton job and the Chelsea job when nobody else wanted it.

      Chelsea had the transfer ban when he took over.

      Everton had a relegation scrap on the cards.

      There is also the point that Howe is now managing one of the richest teams in the league and that Lampard is a more crowd friendly manager appointment than Dyche

  • Comment posted by stooge, today at 00:00

    Agree with others that appointing Lampard in Evertons position was very strange. It is now looking like a 3 way race for 1 survival spot with Burnley and Watford. Lampard, Dyche, Hodgson - i know which one of those 3 i would least like to have in charge given the choice.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, at 23:58 6 Apr

    looks like everton could be going down. and varpool wont be winning anything else but the mickey mouse cup

    • Reply posted by The Arkles, today at 00:45

      The Arkles replied:
      Only in your tiny mind.

  • Comment posted by Critical Thinking for the win, at 23:58 6 Apr

    I like the direction Frank is taking Everton, he deserves a lot of praise!

    • Reply posted by PerthCityzen, today at 00:28

      PerthCityzen replied:
      What down???🤣

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, at 23:58 6 Apr

    Seems to have worked better than publicly calling-out your players.

  • Comment posted by mivec88, at 23:58 6 Apr

    Lamps out of his depth

  • Comment posted by Hound, at 23:56 6 Apr

    Mad appointment from Everton. Not sure what’s worse Lampard’s appointment or his signings. They are going to be lucky to escape relegation.

