Benzema hat-trick leaves Chelsea mountain to climb

Karim Benzema's hat-trick left Chelsea with a mountain to climb if they are to retain their Champions League crown as Real Madrid took a two-goal advantage in the quarter-final first leg.

France forward Benzema headed in first-half crosses from Vinicius Jr and Luka Modric to silence Stamford Bridge.

A Kai Havertz header pulled one back before half-time but goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's error gifted Benzema his third.

Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu for the second leg next Tuesday (12 April).