Karim Benzema's hat-trick took him to 11 goals in this season's Champions League

Karim Benzema has not just stepped out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow at Real Madrid but grabbed the spotlight and focused it squarely on himself.

The striker may be 34 but he is only getting better as he gets older and on Wednesday night he singlehandedly put Chelsea, the Champions League holders, on the brink of a quarter-final exit.

Benzema scored a hat-trick, his second in as many games in Europe, as Real Madrid won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the first-leg encounter.

The France international's excellent form this season comes against the backdrop of a conviction for blackmail, which he is appealing against. external-link

His latest goals took him to 11 in the Champions League this season - only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has scored more with 12.

"This is the business end and he is still scoring goals," former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport. "He has shot his team to the top of the league. They are flying and he is the talisman.

"When Cristiano Ronaldo was there Benzema had the humility to sit in the background because he knew what it meant to the team but now he has come out of the shadows."

The best number nine in the world?

The claim to be considered the best out-and-out striker in the world right now is quite a competitive one.

Lewandowski has phenomenal record for club and country with 51 goals this season, although he was unable to prevent Bayern from slipping to a 1-0 loss at Villarreal in their quarter-final first leg.

Then there is Kylian Mbappe at Paris St-Germain, Erling Braut Haaland at Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

"Benzema is 34 and he is the best number nine in the world," added Ferdinand.

"He is another level. Goals, assists, link up play."

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Karen Carney echoed Ferdinand's sentiment that Benzema is one of the best in the world right now.

"He showed everyone watching what a world-class striker he is," she told BBC Radio 5 live.

"His movement, his finishing, what he brings to this Real Madrid team, it was just breath-taking to watch him at times."

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman said: "He knows he doesn't have to fly into the box. He arrives really late and his experience counts for everything.

"Every time he steps on the pitch he looks like he will score. His movement is really clever."

A shoe-in for the Ballon d'Or?

The stats speak for themselves.

Benzema has now scored four hat-tricks for Real Madrid in European competitions - only Alfredo di Stefano (five), Ferenc Puskas (five) and Ronaldo (seven) have managed more.

His 11 goals in the Champions League this season have come in just eight games, while he has 37 in 36 matches in all competitions for Real.

Benzema finished fourth in the running for last year's Ballon d'Or, behind Jorginho, Lewandowski and winner Lionel Messi, but his current form will surely put him among the early frontrunners for the award, which is handed out in October.

"He is getting better with age," former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole said on BT Sport.

He added: "As things stand right now in the race for the Ballon d'Or he has won it by a few furlongs.

"It is unbelievable that in this stage of his career he has gone: 'I am in charge of the orchestra now, everything goes through me'.

"He is an outstanding footballer."