Airbus UK Broughton have been Cymru Premier runners-up on two occasions

Airbus UK Broughton's promotion to the Cymru Premier has been confirmed after they obtained an FAW Tier 1 licence for next season.

The Wingmakers, relegated from the top flight in 2020, secured promotion with victory over rivals Llandudno to secure the Cymru North title.

That confirms the relegation of Cefn Druids, who have been refused a Tier 1 licence along with Cymru South leaders Llantwit Major.

Clubs have 10 days to submit an appeal.

Apart from Druids, all other 11 Cymru Premier clubs have been granted a Tier 1 Licence along with Airbus, Briton Ferry Llansawel and Carmarthen Town.

Nine Cymru Premier clubs have obtained an Uefa licence for next season with Connah's Quay Nomads, the champions for the past two seasons, a notable absence.

Current Genero Afran Premier sides Swansea City, Cardiff City and The New Saints have been refused a Tier 1 licence for next season.

Abergavenny and Briton Ferry Llansawel, who were demoted from the top-flight as part of a shake up of the women's game in 2021, have been granted Tier 1 licences.