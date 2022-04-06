Last updated on .From the section African

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his senior international debut against Zimbabwe last October aged 17

Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon have signed rising Ghana star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Steadfast FC.

The 18-year-old winger, who has won eight international caps, has signed a five-year contract and has a release clause of 60 million euros in his deal.

Issahaku featured in all three of Ghana's games at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, and both legs of last month's 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria which the Black Stars won on away goals.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's fantastic," he told Sporting TV. external-link

"There are many differences between the football I was playing and Sporting. It will make me grow more."

Issahaku has never played club football outside his homeland, but has been tipped for a bright future after being named player of the tournament at the Under-20 Nations Cup in 2021.

"The Ghanaians believe in me and I had opportunities very early on," he added,

"They made my dream possible and without that I don't think I would be here."

The terms of the deal taking Issahaku from Tamale-based Steadfast FC, a club in Ghana's second tier, to Sporting Lisbon are undisclosed.

