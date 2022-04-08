Steven Schumacher has won 14 and lost seven of his 22 games in charge

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says his side have not ruled out automatic promotion from League One.

The 38-year-old has been named League One manager of the month for March, just four months after being appointed to his first managerial role.

Schumacher's side won six and lost one of their seven games last month, conceding just one goal.

"It was a great month, with some real good results and some good performances in that month," he told BBC Devon.

Argyle's run has seen them move up to fourth in League One, with games to come against leaders Wigan Athletic and second-placed Milton Keynes Dons in their final two matches of the season.

"Yes it's possible, anything's possible," Schumacher remarked when asked about making the top two come the end of the season.

"I think there'll be loads of twists and turns. Wigan are super consistent, Rotherham at the moment are having a little bit of a shaky period, they won against Sutton on Sunday when they almost lost the game in the last minute and scored in the 97th minute, so they're not 100% bulletproof, but over the season they've been unbelievably consistent as well.

"But when the pressure comes and there's expectation and the crowds start getting excited, it's just human nature that the players get a little bit nervous, so hopefully those three above us do that and hopefully our team don't and we just keep getting the results that we can get."

Steven Schumacher could guide Plymouth Argyle to their highest league finish since they were relegated from the Championship in 2010

Schumacher had been assistant manager at Home Park, working under his friend Ryan Lowe, but took his first-ever top job in December after Lowe left to take over Preston North End.

Having spent time as a player with Lowe at Bury, Schumacher left a role coaching Everton's under-11 side to link up with his former team-mate at Gigg Lane, with the pair leading the Shakers to the League Two title in 2019 before moving to Devon that summer.

"I've enjoyed it, it's a lot different," says Schumacher of being manager rather than a number two.

"There are some different things to take on board, some things are the same.

"The way we work and the way we plan, that's the same, but the difference is talking to you guys [the media] and dealing with the board a bit closer, and a few more decisions to make.

"I've felt calm in here, the lads seem to have enjoyed it, the players and the new staff that we've brought in have settled in well, so all good so far."