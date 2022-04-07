Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Josh Vickers made 25 appearances for Rotherham this season

Rotherham goalkeeper Josh Vickers has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hand injury.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in training last week.

The Millers dropped down to third in the League One table in midweek but do have two games in hand on second-placed MK Dons.