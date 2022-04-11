Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland19:55EnglandEngland
Venue: Windsor Park

Northern Ireland v England: 'Special' to play at sold-out Windsor Park - Callaghan

By Andy Gray & Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan and England skipper Leah Williamson
England are top of qualifying group D while Northern Ireland sit in third place with three games remaining
Women's World Cup qualifier: Northern Ireland v England
Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:55 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says Tuesday's 2023 Women's World Cup qualifier with England is likely to be "emotional".

The game will take place in front of a sold-out crowd of 16,000 at Windsor Park - a record for a women's match in the country.

"The occasion is going to be really special for everyone," said Callaghan.

Northern Ireland's World Cup hopes are slim, but England can all but secure their spot at the finals with victory.

Callaghan, 36, added: "It will mean a lot to the squad, especially the players who have been here from the beginning - to see the transformation in the game. It fills us with so much pride."

Group D qualifying
England are yet to lose a game in qualifying

'We have got to feel we have a chance'

Women's World Cup: Watch highlights of Austria 3-1 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's chances of reaching a maiden World Cup are all but over following their 3-1 defeat by Austria on Friday night, which leaves Kenny Shiels' side third, three points behind their play-off rivals and also on head-to-head.

They would need to beat England and hope Austria drop points against Latvia but, with the pressure off, Callaghan feels her players will be able to express themselves.

"We are going to go out and enjoy the occasion," added the Cliftonville midfielder.

"We have put in the preparation about what we have to do and from number one to 23 we will all be ready to step on the pitch."

Northern Ireland need to believe against England - Shiels

Manager Shiels, who has guided Northern Ireland to a maiden major tournament in the form of Euro 2022, said playing England was a chance to learn for this summer's finals.

"In terms of the atmosphere and what it means for the girls, to be playing in their hometown in the National Stadium - it is a great one for the girls to look forward to.

"We have got to feel we have a chance. We want to play at the top level against the top level - and then learn from it.

"Having the crowd here will help, but we can't depend on that, we have to look at how we can play."

Shiels has a full compliment of players to choose for the visit of the Lionesses, with the majority of his squad made up of the 22 full-time domestic-based players who are in a seven-month professional camp for the Euro 2022 finals.

'They are a serious contender in any game'

England remain unbeaten in qualifying - having scored 63 goals without reply - and they head to Windsor Park off the back of a 10-0 thrashing over North Macedonia.

The last meeting with Northern Ireland at Wembley Stadium in September ended in a 4-0 victory for England, but captain Leah Williamson said the hosts have "raised their game" since then.

"They are a serious contender in any game they play," she added.

"The qualification for the Euros is just another example of that and hopefully they take that forward. I think the sell-out crowd [at Windsor Park] speaks for itself."

The two sides face each other in the group stages of the European Championship too - and Williamson described Tuesday's game as a "practice run" for that.

Manager Sarina Wiegman is also expecting a hostile crowd in Belfast which will provide a challenge for the Lionesses, who are expected to name a side mixed with youth and experience.

"This event will be big and the crowd will be against us and not for us, I'm really looking forward to it," said Wiegman.

"[Northern Ireland] have to win if they have a chance to qualify [for the World Cup]. We want to win to get closer."

England lead the group by five points with three games remaining, and will be within touching distance of automatic qualification if they beat Shiels' side.

They will be without midfielder Jill Scott but Williamson will start having missed Friday's victory due to concussion.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th April 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden66002612518
2R. of Ireland4211143117
3Finland52128627
4Slovakia612358-35
5Georgia5005035-350

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55004304315
2Scotland53111211110
3Hungary6303191459
4Ukraine4112711-44
5Faroe Islands6006247-450

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64202732414
2Iceland54011821612
3Czech Republic412111745
4Belarus411259-44
5Cyprus7016242-401

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England77006306321
2Austria75113252716
3Northern Ireland74123192213
4Luxembourg5104329-263
5North Macedonia7106648-423
6Latvia5005246-440

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77003623421
2Football Union of Russia65011931615
3Montenegro6303813-59
4Bos-Herze7214620-147
5Malta7115418-144
6Azerbaijan7106219-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway76103913819
2Belgium75114353816
3Poland74211861214
4Albania7214923-147
5Kosovo7115521-164
6Armenia7007058-580

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland76102732419
2Italy76012922718
3Romania631298110
4Croatia7214515-107
5Lithuania6015126-251
6Moldova5005017-170

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66003122918
2Serbia750220101015
3Portugal64111751213
4Turkey7313918-910
5Israel6006223-210
6Bulgaria6006122-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France77003933621
2Slovenia74211951414
3Wales74121851313
4Greece7313822-1410
5Kazakhstan6006223-210
6Estonia6006129-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Finland11002113
3R. of Ireland100101-10
5Slovakia100101-10
5Georgia100104-40
1Spain1100100103
2Scotland11002023
3Ukraine11004043
4Hungary100102-20
5Faroe Islands1001010-100
2Czech Republic10101101
3Netherlands10101101
3Belarus11004133
4Iceland100102-20
5Cyprus100114-30
1England11008083
2Austria11008173
3Northern Ireland11004043
4Luxembourg100104-40
5Latvia100118-70
6North Macedonia100108-80
1Denmark11007073
2Football Union of Russia11002023
3Montenegro11003213
4Bos-Herze100123-10
5Azerbaijan100102-20
6Malta100107-70
1Norway1100100103
2Belgium10101101
3Kosovo10101101
4Albania10101101
5Poland10101101
6Armenia1001010-100
1Switzerland11004133
2Italy11003033
3Romania11002023
4Croatia100102-20
5Lithuania100114-30
6Moldova100103-30
2Portugal10101101
2Germany11007073
3Turkey10101101
4Serbia100115-40
5Israel100104-40
6Bulgaria100107-70
1France1100100103
2Wales11006063
3Slovenia11004043
4Estonia100104-40
5Kazakhstan100106-60
6Greece1001010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport