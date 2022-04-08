Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership splits in two after this weekend, there are still three places up for grabs in the top half, while the battle for the title between Celtic and Rangers at the top - and Dundee and St Johnstone at the bottom - continues.

We've got you covered for team news, stats and team selectors.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury worries for the visit of Ross County.

Matty Kennedy remains out with a back issue but is aiming to return in two or three weeks. Dylan McGeouch has a niggle but will rejoin the squad next week while Adam Montgomery's hamstring problem means he is still out.

Mikey Devlin remains on the sidelines.

County are set to welcome back David Cancola and Jack Burroughs following their recent absences.

On-loan defender Kayne Ramsay serves the second game of his two-match ban following his red card against Celtic last time out.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and recent signing Josh Sims are likely to remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron: "Everyone knows what's at stake on Saturday.

"Everyone is 100% committed to it, we are ready to go, we all know our jobs and we just need to go out there on Saturday and put on a big performance. We know what we need to do to get the three points and then we will see where we end up on Saturday at five o'clock."

Ross County assistant manager Don Cowie: "We've had a couple of games here or there where we would like to have performed a little bit better - off the top of my head, Celtic away is one, but anyone can go there and lose 4-0.

"We lost 2-0 away at Hibs, but apart from that I think we've been extremely competitive in every game we've played in. Any opposition team would echo that and say that they had a tough game.

"It's going to be a difficult game, but we're a confident side. Over the last three or four months, we're one of the form sides in the league, so we will go there thinking we can get a result."

Did you know? No side has dropped more points from winning positions in the Premiership this season than County (19, the same as Dundee), while only Rangers have recovered more from losing positions than Aberdeen.

Celtic v St Johnstone

Celtic will welcome Kyogo Furuhashi back for the visit of St Johnstone. The Japan forward will be in the squad for the first time since he aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

That will leave James Forrest as the only absentee for the cinch Premiership leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem.

St Johnstone will be without full-back Tony Gallacher for the rest of the season after he fractured a bone in his leg against Livingston last weekend. Dan Cleary required stitches after suffering an injury in the same game but should be available.

Defender James Brown is fit following international duty with Malta.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I've got 24 or 25 guys that are desperate to play, desperate to be involved, desperately wanting to contribute.

"We want to be playing our best football at this time of the year, irrespective of who we're up against, and that's our ambition. At this stage of the season, every game has got an edge on it, irrespective of who you're playing against."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's always a tough place to go. We performed quite well there at the start of the season, in the cup game as well, and performed quite well at home - obviously that was right at the end of December, a difficult period for us.

"We know what we need to do - it's going to be really difficult. There's pressure on them as well as us, pressure on both teams, but different types. I think nobody expects us to get anything, so I think that's probably our motivation."

Did you know? Seven of Giorgios Giakoumakis' eight Scottish Premiership goals have come at Celtic Park, with the Greek striker scoring a hat-trick in both of his last two home league games.

Dundee United v Dundee

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with ahead of the derby against Dundee at Tannadice.

Max Biamou is closing in on a return from long-term injury but will not be available this weekend.

Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett both remain on the sidelines.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee has an unchanged squad to choose from.

Captain Charlie Adam returned to action last weekend as a substitute and is available for selection against United.

Long-term injury victims Lee Ashcroft, Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan are all out.

Dundee Utd striker Nicky Clark: "We're really looking forward to it. We're looking to stay in fourth place and Dundee have got their own things going on down at the bottom of the league, so it's a massive game.

"The top six is in our own hands, so it's huge that we make that count. A draw would be enough, but we're going out to win the game 100%."

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "If we can beat Dundee United away, it would give us the belief that we can do anything after the split.

"We have to at some point start to win games and Saturday would be the ideal time to do that, but we have six games left to get those points - including against St Johnstone - so until it's done, it won't be done."

Did you know? United have used a league-high 38 different players in the Premiership this season, the most by a side in a single campaign since 2018-19, when Dundee used 40 and St Mirren 39.

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Hearts are boosted by the return of Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven.

Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith are both close to fitness but will not be ready for this weekend.

Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar is battling to be back before the end of the season.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney expects to be able to welcome back goalkeeper Matt Macey following his recent muscle problem.

Striker Christian Doidge has joined an injury list that already included Demetri Mitchell, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet.

Ryan Porteous is suspended as he serves the second game of his four-match league ban.

Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven: "Any derby is huge regardless of positions in the league. It's a massive game for us as players and for the supporters. We're as desperate to win as they will be.

"The atmosphere will be amazing. Tynecastle has an amazing atmosphere anyway, but on derby day it's just that bit more special. Certainly having the game at Tynecastle with all the supporters behind us, hopefully it spooks Hibs a little bit more."

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon: "It's a massive game, no doubt about it. We need to be in the top six, that's where we should be. We'd have liked to have been at a stage now where that was already secure but it wasn't to be so now we have to go to Tynecastle and get a result, and that's what we're fully focused on.

"Whether we need to win or not, I'm not sure, but that's what we'll definitely be trying to do."

Did you know? No player has been directly involved in more Premiership goals in 2022 than Barrie McKay (two goals, six assists), with the winger either scoring or assisting 50% of Hearts' 16 league goals this year so far.

Livingston v Motherwell

Livingston manager David Martindale has no new injury worries for his side's clash with Motherwell at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Striker Bruce Anderson is still out but is ahead of schedule in his bid to recover from injury and could be back for the first game after the split.

Caleb Chukwuemeka is likely to miss out again with a slight hamstring tweak.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander will also select from an unchanged squad.

A couple of unnamed players were affected by illness at the start of this week but they are now back in training.

Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire both remain out through injury.

Livingston defender Sean Kelly: "I think it is a cup final for both teams. There's excitement in the dressing room.

"There's no real pressure on us because for Livingston to get top six is a great achievement that nobody really expects at the start of the season. It would be massive for the club because of the bonuses that come with it and the fixtures you get."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Everyone knows the importance throughout the league to all the clubs who have to fight for finance, how important it is to finish in the top six if possible.

"But if we start thinking about what it leads to, we'll be distracted from the job we have to do and that's go and win a game of football.

"For me that's all we're concentrating on."

Did you know? Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen has either scored (one) or assisted (two) a goal in each of his last three league games.

St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:00 BST)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson expects to have only 17 players available as he prepares to select from an unchanged squad for Sunday's match at home to Rangers.

Greg Kiltie, Scott Tanser and Ryan Flynn are all set to remain sidelined through injury.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick serves the second game of a two-match suspension so Dean Lyness will again deputise.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his squad ahead of the trip to Paisley following their Europa League clash with Braga on Thursday night.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is out for the season after surgery on a thigh injury. Attacker Ianis Hagi remains absent with a long-term knee injury.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We'll know what we need to do, but as ever, we'll be trying to win the game and get into the top six, or we'll be trying to win to make sure we secure seventh place.

"If it doesn't go our way, then yes, we'll be disappointed, but then our highest finish in 22 years is seventh and we have to try and equal that. We go into the game positive."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst "Aaron Ramsey has had a difficult period. He is playing more games lately for us and also for Wales.

"It's a busy period but the qualities of Aaron we can use. We know his quality and you see what is needed for games.

"You also have to do your game management and look a little bit ahead. That's what we are doing right now. So Aaron, for sure, will have his game time."

Did you know? Aaron Ramsey, the midfielder on loan to Rangers from Juventus, has scored in both of his first two Premiership starts; the last player to score in each of his first three starts in the competition was Celtic striker Albian Ajeti in September 2020.

