Amy Irons is bidding to bounce back from a heavy defeat by Steven Thompson when she takes on another former Scotland striker, Kenny Miller, in this weekend's Sportscene Predictions.

The pair are forecasting the outcome of all six Scottish Premiership games, with a correct score worth 40 points and a correct result worth 10.

Amy Irons Kenny Miller Aberdeen v Ross County 2-1 2-2 Celtic v St Johnstone 2-0 4-0 Dundee Utd v Dundee 1-0 2-1 Hearts v Hibs 2-1 1-1 Livingston v Motherwell 1-1 2-1 St Mirren v Rangers (Sun) 1-3 0-3

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Aberdeen v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 2-2

Celtic v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Kenny's prediction: 4-0

Dundee United v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Kenny's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Kenny's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Thommo's prediction: 0-3

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Steven Thompson 100 & 40 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Allan Preston 60 & 30 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 Rachel Corsie 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1360 Pundits 1690