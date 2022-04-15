Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Shea
  • 16Burke
  • 5Bradley
  • 4Naismith
  • 2Bree
  • 22Campbell
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 29Bell
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 11Adebayo
  • 7Cornick

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 9Hylton
  • 15Lockyer
  • 20Kioso
  • 21Isted
  • 26Muskwe
  • 28Thorpe

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 20Johnson
  • 7Grabban
  • 9Davis

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley
Referee:
James Linington

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham40258794355983
2Bournemouth392110862352773
3Huddersfield4119121054431169
4Nottm Forest3919101061362567
5Luton4118111259471265
6Sheff Utd4118111253411265
7Blackburn4117121252421063
8Middlesbrough401881452421062
9Millwall411613124540561
10Coventry411611145451359
11QPR41178165553259
12West Brom411512144540557
13Preston411415124346-357
14Swansea40169154853-557
15Stoke411510165347655
16Blackpool401411154447-353
17Cardiff40147194761-1449
18Birmingham411112184360-1745
19Bristol City41129205273-2145
20Hull41128213445-1144
21Reading41127224877-2937
22Barnsley40611233059-2929
23Derby411213164047-728
24Peterborough41610253482-4828
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport