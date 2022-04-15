Sheffield United v Reading

Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00ReadingReading
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|40
|25
|8
|7
|94
|35
|59
|83
|2
|Bournemouth
|39
|21
|10
|8
|62
|35
|27
|73
|3
|Huddersfield
|41
|19
|12
|10
|54
|43
|11
|69
|4
|Nottm Forest
|39
|19
|10
|10
|61
|36
|25
|67
|5
|Luton
|41
|18
|11
|12
|59
|47
|12
|65
|6
|Sheff Utd
|41
|18
|11
|12
|53
|41
|12
|65
|7
|Blackburn
|41
|17
|12
|12
|52
|42
|10
|63
|8
|Middlesbrough
|40
|18
|8
|14
|52
|42
|10
|62
|9
|Millwall
|41
|16
|13
|12
|45
|40
|5
|61
|10
|Coventry
|41
|16
|11
|14
|54
|51
|3
|59
|11
|QPR
|41
|17
|8
|16
|55
|53
|2
|59
|12
|West Brom
|41
|15
|12
|14
|45
|40
|5
|57
|13
|Preston
|41
|14
|15
|12
|43
|46
|-3
|57
|14
|Swansea
|40
|16
|9
|15
|48
|53
|-5
|57
|15
|Stoke
|41
|15
|10
|16
|53
|47
|6
|55
|16
|Blackpool
|40
|14
|11
|15
|44
|47
|-3
|53
|17
|Cardiff
|40
|14
|7
|19
|47
|61
|-14
|49
|18
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|12
|18
|43
|60
|-17
|45
|19
|Bristol City
|41
|12
|9
|20
|52
|73
|-21
|45
|20
|Hull
|41
|12
|8
|21
|34
|45
|-11
|44
|21
|Reading
|41
|12
|7
|22
|48
|77
|-29
|37
|22
|Barnsley
|40
|6
|11
|23
|30
|59
|-29
|29
|23
|Derby
|41
|12
|13
|16
|40
|47
|-7
|28
|24
|Peterborough
|41
|6
|10
|25
|34
|82
|-48
|28
Laugh and cringe your way through all episodes of The Office on BBC iPlayer now
Besides Gary Neville, what has caused Jamie Carragher frustration in his career?
Join Phileas Fogg, played by David Tennant, on his unexpected globetrotting adventure