Bradford City v Tranmere Rovers

BradfordBradford City15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|40
|22
|13
|5
|69
|33
|36
|79
|2
|Exeter
|40
|20
|14
|6
|58
|36
|22
|74
|3
|Port Vale
|41
|20
|12
|9
|63
|39
|24
|72
|4
|Mansfield
|40
|20
|9
|11
|57
|44
|13
|69
|5
|Northampton
|41
|19
|10
|12
|47
|34
|13
|67
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|19
|10
|12
|56
|45
|11
|67
|7
|Newport
|41
|18
|12
|11
|63
|50
|13
|66
|8
|Salford
|41
|18
|11
|12
|52
|36
|16
|65
|9
|Tranmere
|41
|18
|11
|12
|47
|37
|10
|65
|10
|Sutton United
|40
|18
|10
|12
|59
|46
|13
|64
|11
|Swindon
|40
|17
|11
|12
|62
|49
|13
|62
|12
|Crawley
|40
|15
|9
|16
|50
|55
|-5
|54
|13
|Hartlepool
|41
|14
|11
|16
|42
|55
|-13
|53
|14
|Leyton Orient
|41
|11
|16
|14
|53
|41
|12
|49
|15
|Bradford
|41
|11
|15
|15
|44
|49
|-5
|48
|16
|Rochdale
|41
|10
|17
|14
|44
|51
|-7
|47
|17
|Harrogate
|41
|12
|11
|18
|57
|65
|-8
|47
|18
|Walsall
|41
|12
|11
|18
|42
|54
|-12
|47
|19
|Carlisle
|41
|12
|11
|18
|36
|55
|-19
|47
|20
|Colchester
|41
|11
|12
|18
|39
|55
|-16
|45
|21
|Barrow
|40
|8
|13
|19
|34
|48
|-14
|37
|22
|Oldham
|41
|9
|10
|22
|42
|64
|-22
|37
|23
|Stevenage
|40
|8
|13
|19
|36
|61
|-25
|37
|24
|Scunthorpe
|41
|4
|12
|25
|26
|76
|-50
|24
