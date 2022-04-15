Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00DoverDover Athletic
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v Dover Athletic

Friday 15th April 2022

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • AltrinchamAltrincham15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00BarnetBarnet
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00BromleyBromley
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00StockportStockport County
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00WeymouthWeymouth
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • WokingWoking15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00AldershotAldershot Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport36264679295082
2Wrexham36228674383674
3Halifax37227855292673
4Solihull Moors372011667392871
5Chesterfield381913664402470
6Notts County371810965471864
7Grimsby371961255352063
8Dag & Red371851464451959
9Boreham Wood351611841271459
10Torquay361681260491156
11Bromley35159114740754
12Yeovil371311133840-250
13Southend37138163856-1847
14Woking38144205253-146
15Altrincham36137165456-246
16Maidenhead United38119184062-2242
17Barnet37119174569-2442
18Wealdstone371010174057-1740
19Eastleigh37117194059-1940
20Aldershot3697203561-2634
21King's Lynn3878233868-3029
22Weymouth3658233269-3723
23Dover3616292984-55-3
