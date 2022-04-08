Tom Crawford: Hartlepool United midfielder extends contract
Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford has extended his contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.
The 22-year-old joined Pools from Notts County in August 2020 and has made 39 league appearances.
"I'm delighted to get Tom tied down. Since I've come in he has performed on a consistent level," boss Graeme Lee told the club website.
"He has got so much potential going forward and we hope to develop this while we progress with the team."