Tom Crawford has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season

Hartlepool United midfielder Tom Crawford has extended his contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old joined Pools from Notts County in August 2020 and has made 39 league appearances.

"I'm delighted to get Tom tied down. Since I've come in he has performed on a consistent level," boss Graeme Lee told the club website. external-link

"He has got so much potential going forward and we hope to develop this while we progress with the team."