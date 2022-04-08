Matty Godden: Injured Coventry City striker likely to miss rest of season
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Coventry City striker Matty Godden will miss the next four weeks with injury and is unlikely to play against this season, said manager Mark Robins.
Godden strained his calf in the 2-2 draw with Blackburn last Saturday and Robins said scans have shown a tear.
The 30-year-old is the Sky Blues' second-highest scorer this season with 12 goals in 23 appearances.
"I think Matty's going to miss the rest of the season - he's certainly going to be out for four weeks," Robins said.
It was initially hoped Godden's injury was not too serious and that he might be able to return for Saturday's trip to Championship leaders Fulham.
But having him available for any of the Sky Blues' last few games seems very unlikely.
"It was a calf tear, not a dead leg, so that was disappointing to hear," Robbins told BBC CWR.
"Hopefully Matty's OK - and in terms of a speedy recovery - but it is what it is and we've got to get on and deal with it. We're running out of games."
Coventry are eight points outside the play-off places with six games remaining.
