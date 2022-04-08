Joel Latibeaudiere (right) and team-mates celebrate Michael Obafemi's second goal at Cardiff, which sealed a 4-0 win

Joel Latibeaudiere says Swansea City are heading in the right direction after the best week of his club career.

Latibeaudiere, 22, helped Swansea to a first league double in the history of the south Wales derby as they thumped Cardiff City 4-0 last weekend.

He then kept his place as Russell Martin's team won - and kept another clean sheet - at Millwall on Tuesday.

"Seeing how we are playing now and how far we have progressed is great," the defender said.

"When the manager first came in and told us about the style he wanted to play, we bought into the it and we have stuck with it through thick and thin.

"I think we have had great games throughout the whole year but [after] the last two performances, I feel we have come a long way."

Former England Under-17 World Cup winner Latibeaudiere has had to be patient at times since joining Swansea from Manchester City in October 2020.

He has though made 25 appearances this season - including 17 starts - having been used in an unfamiliar wing-back role as well as in central defence.

"I have been in and out through the season," he said. "I have played a different role which has allowed me to have another tool in my toolbox. I have enjoyed learning a new position.

"This has been my favourite week. With the two massive games, the way we have played and the praise we have had from the fans, it has been top."

Latibeaudiere looks set to keep his place when Swansea look to extend their best run of the season - they have taken 10 points from the last four games - when they host Derby County on Saturday.

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns, although Flynn Downes is a doubt having missed the Millwall win with a knee injury.