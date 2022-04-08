Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Uefa have charged Atletico Madrid over the behaviour of their fans during the Champions League first-leg quarter-final defeat by Manchester City.

The Spanish side have been charged with discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects.

Uefa said its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will "decide on the matter in due course".

Manchester City won the first leg 1-0 on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium with a goal from Kevin de Bruyne.

The second leg takes place on April 13 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Under Uefa's disciplinary regulations, if club supporters take part in any discriminatory behaviour the member association or club responsible could be punished with a minimum of a partial stadium closure.