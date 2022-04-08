Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gareth Bale has scored 106 goals in 257 appearances for Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says Gareth Bale has "entered the history of the club" as the Wales forward prepares to leave the Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old's contract ends this summer following nine years with Real.

Bale has won 14 trophies during that time, however his relationship with the club has deteriorated in recent years.

"He had problems and lately he hasn't played, but he's a player who has entered the history of the club with his titles and goals," Ancelotti said.

"He is fine, he's in good physical condition. He has shown that with his national team and he wants to show it here.

"He's confident, he wants to finish well with this club."

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told BBC Wales the player will wait until Wales' World Cup fate is settled before deciding on his club future.

He scored two brilliant goals in Wales' play-off semi-final win over Austria to take his nation a step closer to qualifying for a first World Cup since 1958.

Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for a then world record £85m in 2013. His trophy haul includes four Champions League titles, including scoring one of European football's great goals to help Real Madrid overcome Liverpool in the 2018 final.

But he has played just four La Liga games and two Champions League matches so far this season, having returned to Tottenham on a season-long loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

He was described as a "parasite" in Spanish newspaper Marca and has received criticism in Madrid for being perceived to be more committed to playing for Wales than his club.