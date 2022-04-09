Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has had loan spells at West Brom, Swansea City and Charlton Athletic

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says he is "disappointed" on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher will not be able to play against his parent club Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final tie.

Midfielder Gallagher, 22, joined Palace on a season-long loan from fellow Premier League side Chelsea in July.

FA rules state permission will not be granted for loan players to feature against the lending Club.

"It's not the best rule. The only one who will lose is Conor," said Vieira.

"It's an experience the player is missing and I'm disappointed for him.

"He has played all the games so far and if there's somebody who deserves to be in the semi-final, it's him because of his performances."

Crystal Palace face Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final, at Wembley, on Sunday 17 April (16:30 GMT).

"The decision for Chelsea to send him on loan is to play these kind of games," said Vieira.

"We have an opportunity to play an important game and that game will give him more confidence and belief.

"We could lose but for him to be on the field is what he needs to keep developing himself. For him not to have a chance to get involved in that game, it is something frustrating for his development."

Gallagher has scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season during an impressive spell at Selhurst Park.

He earned his England debut in a 10-0 win over San Marino in November and also featured in games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast during the March international break.

But after Palace were drawn against Chelsea, Vieira said he noticed Gallagher had been negatively impacted by the news, adding he expected the coming week to be difficult for the player.

"The next day in training he was affected by that," said the Palace boss.

"He knew straightaway that it was a game that he would not have the chance to get involved in. We feel for him.

"He put his head back into training straight away. It will be more difficult when we enter the week of the game.

"It will be challenging for him, looking at the team, preparing himself and him not getting involved. That will be challenging for him."