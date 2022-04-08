Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying
NetherlandsNetherlands12CyprusCyprus0

Netherlands 12-0 Cyprus: Vivianne Miedema scores six in World Cup qualifier

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema in action for the Netherlands against Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier
Vivianne Miedema scored two goals when the Netherlands beat Denmark in the Euro 2017 final

Vivianne Miedema scored six goals in the space of 53 minutes as the Netherlands hammered Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier in Groningen.

The Arsenal forward celebrated a first-half hat-trick before adding three more goals after half-time.

Miedema was substituted in the 78th minute with the Netherlands 12-0 ahead.

The Netherlands, fifth in Fifa's world rankings, are two points clear at the top of Group C but have played one more game than second-placed Iceland.

The 2017 European champions are scheduled to meet Iceland in their next qualifier on 6 September.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 15DijkstraSubstituted forWilmsat 83'minutes
  • 2Nouwen
  • 20Janssen
  • 19Olislagers
  • 14Groenen
  • 6Roord
  • 8SpitseSubstituted forEgurrolaat 67'minutes
  • 21BeerensteynSubstituted forLeuchterat 67'minutes
  • 9MiedemaSubstituted forvan Doorenat 78'minutes
  • 10PelovaSubstituted forBrugtsat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Grant
  • 4van Dongen
  • 5Wilms
  • 7Leuchter
  • 11Brugts
  • 12Snoeijs
  • 13Egurrola
  • 16Weimar
  • 17van Dooren
  • 18Casparij
  • 22Baijings
  • 23Lorsheijd

Cyprus

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Matthaiou
  • 4PitsillouSubstituted forPanayiotouat 88'minutes
  • 21Cháliou
  • 5Zampa
  • 2Charalambous
  • 14PanagiotouSubstituted forAristodimouat 45'minutes
  • 17GeorgiouSubstituted forXenafontosat 60'minutes
  • 3Ioannou
  • 8MichailSubstituted forAndreouat 74'minutes
  • 11ChrysostomouSubstituted forGregoriouat 45'minutes
  • 9Violari

Substitutes

  • 6Vasiliou
  • 7Xenafontos
  • 10Kleitou
  • 12Giorka
  • 13Aristodimou
  • 15Gregoriou
  • 16Astaniou
  • 18Ioannou
  • 19Savva
  • 20Andreou
  • 22Kouzáli
  • 23Panayiotou
Referee:
Alexandra Collin

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home45
Away0
Shots on Target
Home23
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 12, Cyprus Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 12, Cyprus Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jill Roord (Netherlands).

  4. Post update

    Antonia Gregoriou (Cyprus Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kayleigh van Dooren (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marisa Olislagers with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Kayleigh van Dooren (Netherlands).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lynn Wilms with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominique Janssen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kayleigh van Dooren (Netherlands).

  10. Post update

    Chara Charalambous (Cyprus Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jill Roord (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marisa Olislagers.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Cyprus Women. Marinella Panayiotou replaces Christina Pitsillou.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romée Leuchter (Netherlands) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romée Leuchter with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kayleigh van Dooren (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Damaris Egurrola (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romée Leuchter with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Antonia Gregoriou.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Esmee Brugts.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Lynn Wilms replaces Caitlin Dijkstra.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 8th April 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden66002612518
2R. of Ireland4211143117
3Finland52128627
4Slovakia612358-35
5Georgia5005035-350

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55004304315
2Scotland53111211110
3Hungary6303191459
4Ukraine4112711-44
5Faroe Islands6006247-450

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64202732414
2Iceland54011821612
3Czech Republic412111745
4Belarus411259-44
5Cyprus7016242-401

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England77006306321
2Austria75113252716
3Northern Ireland74123192213
4Luxembourg5104329-263
5North Macedonia7106648-423
6Latvia5005246-440

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77003623421
2Football Union of Russia65011931615
3Montenegro6303813-59
4Bos-Herze7214620-147
5Malta7115418-144
6Azerbaijan7106219-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway76103913819
2Belgium75114353816
3Poland74211861214
4Albania7214923-147
5Kosovo7115521-164
6Armenia7007058-580

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland76102732419
2Italy76012922718
3Romania631298110
4Croatia7214515-107
5Lithuania6015126-251
6Moldova5005017-170

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66003122918
2Serbia750220101015
3Portugal64111751213
4Turkey7313918-910
5Israel6006223-210
6Bulgaria6006122-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France77003933621
2Slovenia74211951414
3Wales74121851313
4Greece7313822-1410
5Kazakhstan6006223-210
6Estonia6006129-280
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

