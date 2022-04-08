Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lee Bonis scores twice against Coleraine

Larne strolled to a 3-0 home victory over Coleraine to secure their first Irish Premiership win in five games.

Striker Lee Bonis scored two goals, either side of a 25-yard stunner from midfielder Mark Randall, at Inver Park.

Tiernan Lynch's side had too much firepower for their opponents as they closed the gap on fourth-placed Crusaders to five points.

Coleraine remain in sixth and now trail Larne by eight points after what was the league's first post-split match.

Bannsiders striker Eoin Bradley went close after 23 minutes, getting above his marker to meet Josh Carson's inviting cross from the right, but his header glanced off the foot of the post and went wide.

It was to prove a crucial miss as just 60 seconds later Larne opened the scoring with an easy goal for Bonis.

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane looked to have a cross covered but he fumbled the ball into the path of the striker and he had the easy task of tapping into an empty net.

Larne doubled their lead just before the break and this time there was little Deane could do as man-of-the-match Randall burst through from midfield before unleashing a superbly-struck 25-yard shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Bannsiders' boss Kearney would have no doubt demanded a reaction from his players at half-time but it was their opponents who made a brighter start to the second half.

Bonis and Ben Doherty went close shortly after the restart before Bradley fired a free-kick narrowly wide of Rohan Ferguson's post just after the hour.

The ever-dangerous Bonis thought he had scored his second of the night when he was through on goal but his effort cannoned off the post before being cleared.

However, Bonis had the final say on the night, volleying home acrobatically to seal a comfortable win for the home side.