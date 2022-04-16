Close menu
League One
RotherhamRotherham United12:30IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 2Harding
  • 7Osei-Tutu
  • 16Lindsay
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 14Miller
  • 11Ogbene
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 4Barlaser
  • 6Wood
  • 10Ladapo
  • 17Ferguson
  • 19Kayode
  • 30Chapman

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 47Baggott
  • 7Burns
  • 12Bakinson
  • 55Morsy
  • 22Thompson
  • 23Aluko
  • 43Celina
  • 10Norwood

Substitutes

  • 3Penney
  • 9Pigott
  • 16El Mizouni
  • 18Bonne
  • 21Chaplin
  • 25Carroll
  • 31Hladky
Referee:
Peter Wright

Saturday 16th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan41269673363787
2MK Dons422411769402983
3Rotherham41248964293580
4Plymouth432391167422578
5Wycombe432113971492276
6Sunderland4222101072512176
7Sheff Wed412013867442373
8Oxford Utd432191379562372
9Portsmouth4218121260431766
10Ipswich4217141160421865
11Bolton4318101565531264
12Cheltenham431316146373-1055
13Accrington431510185473-1955
14Cambridge421412165164-1354
15Charlton43158205155-453
16Burton431311194863-1550
17Shrewsbury431213184443149
18Lincoln City431210214960-1146
19Morecambe431011225684-2841
20Gillingham43815203464-3039
21Fleetwood42814205774-1738
22Wimbledon43617204469-2535
23Doncaster4396283178-4733
24Crewe4377293579-4428
View full League One table

