Rotherham United v Ipswich Town

RotherhamRotherham United12:30IpswichIpswich Town
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Johansson
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 20Ihiekwe
- 2Harding
- 7Osei-Tutu
- 16Lindsay
- 18Rathbone
- 8Wiles
- 14Miller
- 11Ogbene
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 4Barlaser
- 6Wood
- 10Ladapo
- 17Ferguson
- 19Kayode
- 30Chapman
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Walton
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 47Baggott
- 7Burns
- 12Bakinson
- 55Morsy
- 22Thompson
- 23Aluko
- 43Celina
- 10Norwood
Substitutes
- 3Penney
- 9Pigott
- 16El Mizouni
- 18Bonne
- 21Chaplin
- 25Carroll
- 31Hladky
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match report will appear here.