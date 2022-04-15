Watford v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford could be without Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez

TEAM NEWS

Watford could be without forward Cucho Hernandez, who hasn't trained since limping off during the first half of the defeat by Leeds.

Centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou is fit after a long-term hamstring injury.

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson is expected to play after missing last weekend's win over West Ham because of illness.

Josh Dasilva could return from a hamstring problem while Frank Onyeka's foot injury will be assessed.

Brentford are on a roll now, with four wins out of their past five games.

I don't know what is going to happen with Christian Eriksen because I am reading how all sorts of teams want to buy him in the summer, but he has arguably been the signing of the season and I'd love it if the Bees could find a way to keep him.

Watford, in contrast, have lost four of their past five games. Usually, when you look at teams trying to stay up, you point to their home form being crucial but the Hornets have a dreadful record at Vicarage Road, and I don't think it will improve on Saturday.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford could lose three consecutive league games against Brentford for the first time since 1931.

However, Brentford have not won on any of their past seven league visits to Vicarage Road (D2, L5).

Watford

The Hornets could become only the second team to lose 10 consecutive top-flight home games in a season. Birmingham City did so in 1985-86.

They have the worst home record in the division, losing 12 of their 15 fixtures at Vicarage Road and earning at least five points fewer than any other side.

Only 32% of Watford's points have come at home, the lowest percentage by any team in an English top-flight season.

They have gone 20 Premier League matches without a clean sheet, the longest such run by any team since 2011.

Roy Hodgson's team have lost four of their past five league fixtures.

Watford are the only side yet to score from outside the penalty area in the Premier League this season.

Brentford

Brentford have won four of their past five league matches.

They are looking to win three in a row in the top flight for the first time since September 1946.

The Bees are the first play-off winners to earn 10 Premier League victories the following season since Crystal Palace in 2013-14.

They have conceded a league-high 11 goals from outside the penalty area this season.

All four of Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League goals have come against teams starting with 'W': two versus West Ham, one against Watford & Wolves.

