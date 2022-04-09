Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg

Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 23NianzouBooked at 68mins
- 2Upamecano
- 3RichardsSubstituted forDaviesat 57'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 57'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forComanat 65'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Coman
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 19Davies
- 22Roca
- 26Ulreich
- 40Tillman
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
Augsburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gikiewicz
- 2GumnySubstituted forFrambergerat 64'minutes
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 4OxfordBooked at 36mins
- 22Borduchi
- 20Caligiuri
- 30Dorsch
- 10MaierSubstituted forMorávekat 64'minutes
- 16VargasSubstituted forZeqiriat 56'minutes
- 28Hahn
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forPepiat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Gregoritsch
- 14Morávek
- 18Pepi
- 21Zeqiri
- 24Jensen
- 27Finnbogason
- 29Günther
- 32Framberger
- 40Koubek
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Andi Zeqiri (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Jan Morávek replaces Arne Maier.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Raphael Framberger replaces Robert Gumny because of an injury.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andi Zeqiri (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Pepi.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Omar Richards.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Andi Zeqiri replaces Rubén Vargas.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Ricardo Pepi replaces Florian Niederlechner.
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rubén Vargas (FC Augsburg).
TEAM NEWS
MATCH PREVIEW
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Team A
Team B
MOST RECENT MEETING
Team A 0-0 Team B (date here)