German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0AugsburgFC Augsburg0

Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 23NianzouBooked at 68mins
  • 2Upamecano
  • 3RichardsSubstituted forDaviesat 57'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 57'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forComanat 65'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Coman
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 19Davies
  • 22Roca
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Augsburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 2GumnySubstituted forFrambergerat 64'minutes
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 4OxfordBooked at 36mins
  • 22Borduchi
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 30Dorsch
  • 10MaierSubstituted forMorávekat 64'minutes
  • 16VargasSubstituted forZeqiriat 56'minutes
  • 28Hahn
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forPepiat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 14Morávek
  • 18Pepi
  • 21Zeqiri
  • 24Jensen
  • 27Finnbogason
  • 29Günther
  • 32Framberger
  • 40Koubek
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  3. Booking

    Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Andi Zeqiri (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Leroy Sané.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Jan Morávek replaces Arne Maier.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Raphael Framberger replaces Robert Gumny because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rafal Gikiewicz.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andi Zeqiri (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Pepi.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Omar Richards.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Leon Goretzka.

  16. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Andi Zeqiri replaces Rubén Vargas.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Ricardo Pepi replaces Florian Niederlechner.

  19. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Vargas (FC Augsburg).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich29214485295667
2B Dortmund29193770422860
3B Leverkusen28156768422651
4RB Leipzig28146861313048
5Freiburg28129744331145
6Hoffenheim28135105042844
7Mainz29125124334941
8Union Berlin2811893438-441
9Köln29101093943-440
10Frankfurt2810993938139
11B Mgladbach29107124152-1137
12VfL Bochum28105133040-1035
13Wolfsburg29104153345-1234
14Augsburg2989123445-1133
15Stuttgart2969143653-1727
16Arminia Bielefeld29511132343-2026
17Hertha Berlin2875163062-3226
18Fürth2937192472-4816
View full German Bundesliga table

