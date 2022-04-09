Close menu

Man Utd: David de Gea says Red Devils 'not good enough' after defeat at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo's late effort was one of just four shots Manchester United managed on target
David de Gea said Manchester United are "not good enough" after their fading Champions League qualification hopes took another hit via defeat at Everton.

The 1-0 loss at Goodison Park means United have won just once in their past five Premier League games to slip adrift of the top four in seventh.

"We're not good enough, for sure. It's going to be very difficult now to be in the top four," said goalkeeper De Gea.

"We don't score, we don't even create proper chances to score."

The Spain keeper also criticised United's lack of hunger to fight for the points, contrasting it with the Toffees' tenacious display at Goodison.

"We knew before today Everton were struggling and how difficult it was going to be - they were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting," the 31-year-old told BT Sport.

"They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It's very sad to lose today."

Managerial uncertainty 'no excuse' - Rangnick

United this week edged closer to appointing Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have taken several months over the recruitment process but interim boss Ralf Rangnick says the uncertainty over the managerial situation is no excuse for their underwhelming performances.

Rangnick has won just eight of his first 17 Premier League games as United boss - the lowest win percentage (47%) of any manager for the club in the competition.

"I don't think this should be an excuse," Rangnick told BT Sport. "We are Manchester United. We have lots of international players.

"There shouldn't be an alibi. There will be a new manager next season. If this is announced now or in 10 days it shouldn't have an impact.

"We had a good start and should have created more chances out of that domination.

"We didn't find the right player at the right moment. We didn't have enough players in the box when we played crosses."

  • Comment posted by Dcf, today at 17:06

    It's not a football team, it's a share driven investment vehicle.

  • Comment posted by Bensons buddy, today at 17:05

    Utd or Arsenal to qualify for the Europa Conference?

  • Comment posted by Boris, today at 17:04

    David de Gea , the only Utd player that can’t dive 😂

  • Comment posted by Countrydel, today at 17:03

    Paid way too much for over rated average players because no top quality player wants to play for Man Utd any more, its a sign of the times.

  • Comment posted by Mando, today at 17:02

    It's amazing how this team make heroes when they play against them. Teams that are going down have taken points from them This group of players individually are great, but for some (quite a few) the MU shirt is too heavy for them.

  • Comment posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 17:01

    Ralf's lost it, Squad's not good enough. Throw another billion at it and give the job to Teddy Sheringham for the rest of the season. Easy

    • Reply posted by Mando, today at 17:06

      Mando replied:
      I don't agree. The problem is the group of players. Most must go. Mata, Lingard, Jones, Cavani, Martial, Pogba, Maguire and Matic

  • Comment posted by Nigol66, today at 17:01

    2 poor teams playing each other. Horrible game to watch. No style or rhythm. And the only goal is a big deflection off Maguire!!! LOL

  • Comment posted by mytv, today at 16:59

    why has the club spend so much on mediocre players particularly sancho, Maguire, telles, bassaka.... these are top championship players at best. Fernandez talks too much performs so little. Very sorry for Ronaldo, should have never came back, bet he regrets not going to city

  • Comment posted by grumpypat, today at 16:57

    Oh brilliant,red devils what a laugh,red faces more like it

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 16:57

    ten Hag needs a magic wand. Or a baseball bat

    • Reply posted by Mando, today at 17:00

      Mando replied:
      Baseball bat cenrtainly

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 16:56

    Let's hear what Gary neville thinks of that

  • Comment posted by mluk, today at 16:56

    Same comments week after week but they don't respond. They should be embarrassed as 'professional' footballers.

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 16:52

    Stating the obvious but de Gea's statement is valid for the entire season.

  • Comment posted by Dundee Birdman, today at 16:52

    De Gea's remarks are starting to sound to me like he's had enough of the mess at Manchester United and honestly I cant blame him if he decides to move on. That game was painful to watch today.

    • Reply posted by PipPip, today at 17:05

      PipPip replied:
      The old saying of "never go back" has rung so true in this instance.

  • Comment posted by mollboy, today at 16:52

    Unacceptable why, does he think they have some sort of rite to beat Everton then ?

    • Reply posted by U20308468, today at 16:53

      U20308468 replied:
      Thats what you take from that? Not a single person has said they have a right to beat anyone. Talk about utter crap

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 16:51

    Yawn.
    The players have been saying this is not good enough for years!
    Truth is that IS your level now.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 16:50

    Absolutely right David de gea! Just simply nowhere near good enough. Too many individuals just don't turn up, Ronaldo, sancho, to name a couple and others who simply should not wear the shirt. Complete clear out required.

  • Comment posted by independant me, today at 16:50

    The whole club is rotten from top to bottom no proper leadership. Owners who use it as a cash cow and a skipper who is one of the poorest defender in the league. What do you expect

